VICTORIA -- Victoria police are warning the community of an increase in "virtual kidnappings" happening in the area.

Police describe virtual kidnappings as extortion attempts that are usually aimed at people from mainland China who are in Canada. "The perpetrators of these crimes often target people from mainland China who are in their early 20s and are in Canada studying on a student visa," said VicPD in a news release Tuesday.

Victims of virtual kidnappings usually receive a phone call with a recorded message in Mandarin or Cantonese that says the victim is either wanted on a warrant for their arrest in China, or that the Chines government needs their help with an investigation. The number on the phone call is usually disguised so that it appears to be from the Chinese Consulate or another branch of the government.

As part of the extortion attempt, the victim is then told to make a fake video that makes it appear like they've been kidnapped so that the criminal can use the video to receive ransom payment from the victim's friends or family. The victim is then instructed to hide in a motel or short-term rental accommodation to avoid Canadian police.

VicPD says that their major crime unit has investigated a number of virtual kidnappings over the course of 2019. Police say that they are aware of at least one incident where a significant amount of money was paid as a result of the scam.

In October, Saanich police also warned of a rash of virtual kidnapping attempts in the area.

At the time, Saanich police stressed that foreign police would communicate with local law enforcement if an investigation crossed into Canada's borders.

"Police from outside Canada will never arrest you in this country, ask for photos or videos of yourself pretending to be a victim of crime," said Saanich police Sgt. Chris Horsley in October.

Now, VicPD is echoing many of the same warnings and is advising residents to contact their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 if they are contacted by a scammer.

"Speak with students and visitors in your community from mainland China about these extortions and encourage them to contact police if they feel unsafe or are contacted by people claiming to be the Chinese authorities who are asking them to pretend to be the victim of a crime," said VicPD.

VicPD's five tips on how to protect yourself from virtual kidnapping are below: