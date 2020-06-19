VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department is hoping to identify and locate a person of interest related to an arson fire at a U-Haul facility earlier this month.

Two suspicious overnight fires occurred at the U-Haul centre near the intersection of Topaz Avenue and Nanaimo Street around 10 p.m. on June 7.

Police say the fires damaged two storage units and two vehicles. No one was injured in either fire.

At the time, the Victoria Fire Department’s deputy fire chief said that the fires, along with a string of recent dumpster fires in the area, were “very concerning.”

VicPD now says that it is searching for a person of interest related to the investigation, who was captured on a surveillance camera.

The man is described as wearing a black sweatshirt with an image on the front, green camouflage-patterned pants and dark coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on the man or the fires is asked to contact Victoria Police at 250-995-7654. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.