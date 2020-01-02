VICTORIA -- Two Victoria police officers are being credited with intervening in a sexual assault that took place in Hawaii in late December.

According to Victoria Police Chief Del Manak, the two officers — Cst. Hayley Swann and Cst. Brent Keddell — were on vacation in Kona, located on Hawaii's largest island, when the attack took place.

In a tweet, Manak said that the off-duty officers were alerted to the danger when they heard a woman's screams while out for a run in a park.

According to Hawaii News Now, the suspect, Justin Bardwell, has since been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

Before Bardwell was taken into custody for the park incident, the 32-year-old was already accused of setting fire to a vacation rental home in November.