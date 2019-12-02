VICTORIA – An Alberta man who was wanted for a number of serious offences was arrested by police in Oak Bay on Thursday.

According to police, the man, 44, was located and arrested without incident at a residence in the 2000-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Oak Bay police say the man was wanted for an outstanding warrant that originated in Edmonton for charges of sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

"When we learn of criminals in our community, either with warrants or who are on conditions, we try to act swiftly and comprehensively to ensure the safety of our residents," said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties of the Oak Bay police.

The man is now being held in Oak Bay police custody until he is returned to Alberta where he will face his charges.