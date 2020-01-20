VICTORIA -- A Victoria man is facing a number of charges after he was arrested inside of a stolen vehicle Friday.

According to VicPD, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at a short-term rental building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East on Jan. 17. Police then ran the vehicle's license plates through their systems and discovered that it had been reported stolen.

Upon learning the vehicle was stolen, officers decided to watch the area and waited until they saw a man return to the vehicle and enter inside. Police then approached the man and took him into custody.

While officers were arresting the suspect, they found a number of illegal items on his person, including stolen credit cards, weapons and drugs that appeared to be packaged for sale.

Based off of the stolen property discovered, police were able to connect the man to an earlier break and enter and theft that occurred in an apartment building in the 400-block of Quebec Street on Jan. 11.

The man now faces recommended charges of possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of stolen credit cards, breaking and entering and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the man has also faced previous property offences.