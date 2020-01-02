VICTORIA -- Oak Bay police are looking for a man they say is a prolific liquor thief, helping himself to tequila "on several occasions" in the community.

Investigators say that shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 11, police were called to a report of a man who keeps stealing from a liquor store in the 2500-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

Police say surveillance video from the shop shows a white man taking two bottles of tequila, hiding them in his pants and leaving the store without paying.

The theft is valued at approximately $76.08, according to police.

A store employee tells police the same man has been caught stealing by staff before.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Oak Bay police.