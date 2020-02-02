VANCOUVER -- Kyle Lancaster has been waiting his whole life for Sunday.

The Vancouver Island resident was born and raised in Kansas City, went to games at Arrowhead Stadium as a child and is extremely excited to see his beloved Kansas City Chiefs play in their first Super Bowl since 1970 - the first one they've made in his lifetime.

So, it's no exaggeration to say that disaster struck the Lancaster household Saturday.

Lancaster told CTV News Vancouver Island he was upstairs making posters and preparing for the party he planned to host Sunday, when he heard a series of bangs coming from downstairs.

He said he didn't think anything of it at first, but later went downstairs and tried to turn on the TV. Nothing happened.

"It all comes together. It clicks. The TV has been smashed," he said, recalling his reaction. "I just stared at the thing for like two minutes. Like, what are we going to do?"

Lancaster said he believes his toddler hit the family's new big screen with a hammer, destroying it on the night before the biggest game of his life.

"We had a long discussion about not hitting the TV with hammers - not hitting anything with the hammer," he said. "The hammer went on top of the fridge."

He said he tried to get a replacement TV, but was unable to get one on short notice.

The show will go on, however. Lancaster plans to stream the game online and show it through a projector onto a sheet on the wall.

"We got it as kind of a goofy thing to do with the kids," he said. "Turns out, now, it's our saviour for the Super Bowl."

Ever the optimist, he notes that the new "screen" is actually much larger than the old one.