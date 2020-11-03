VICTORIA -- Nine new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Vancouver Island health region over the weekend, and five more were discovered Tuesday, bringing the island’s active caseload to 18 infections.

The Island Health region updated its COVID-19 information Tuesday afternoon ahead of the usual province-wide release issued by provincial health officials around 3 p.m. daily.

Officials with Island Health have identified 270 cases in the region since the pandemic began, an increase of 20 cases since last Tuesday, Oct. 27.

There are currently six active cases in each Island Health region – South Island, Central Island and North Island – for a total of 18 active cases on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 101 COVID-19 cases have been found in the South Island, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands, including six new cases added over the past week.

Over the same one-week period, the Central Island region recorded eight new cases, for a current total of 87 cases since the pandemic began.

The North Island, which spans from Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy, added six new cases since Oct. 27, for a total of 82 cases since the pandemic began.

Six people in the Vancouver Island region have died of the virus. No one in the region is currently hospitalized with the virus.

As of Monday, a total of 101,170 coronavirus tests have been administered by Island Health, with 5,866 new tests completed since Oct. 27.

Health officials identified 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 across the province over the weekend and six more deaths related to the virus.

British Columbia’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 269.