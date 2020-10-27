VICTORIA -- While the number of new COVID-19 cases across British Columbia hit several record-breaking highs over the last seven days, Vancouver Island’s transmission rate slowed and active cases actually declined.

As of Tuesday morning, there are nine active cases in the Island Health region; down from 14 cases on Oct. 20, and 17 cases on Oct. 13.

Health officials on Vancouver Island have identified seven new cases of the coronavirus since Oct. 20, bringing the region’s total to 250 cases since the pandemic began.

Three of the currently active cases are in the South Island region, while five active cases are in the Central Island. There is one active case in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, 95 COVID-19 cases have been found in the South Island, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands, including two new cases added over the past week.

Over the same one-week period, the Central Island region also recorded a pair of new cases, for a current total of 79 cases since the pandemic began.

The North Island, which spans from Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy, has identified 76 cases of COVID-19, adding three cases since Oct. 20.

Six people in the Vancouver Island region have died of the virus and 235 people are now considered recovered after 12 more people recuperated in the past week.

No one in the region is currently hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 95,304 coronavirus tests have been administered by Island Health, with 6,385 new tests completed since Oct. 20.

Health officials identified 817 new cases of COVID-19 across the province over the weekend, but no new cases in the Island Health region.

Three more people died of the virus over the weekend in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the province’s death toll to 259.