Vancouver Island candidates in the 2021 federal election
VICTORIA -- Canadians are set to return to the polls on Sept. 20 to vote in the 2021 federal election.
As leaders campaign across the country, the parties have announced some of their candidates for Vancouver Island's seven ridings.
Some of the major parties do not have candidates in every riding, though that may change in the weeks to come. The official nomination period for candidates closes on Aug. 30, with a finalized list of confirmed candidates being released by Elections Canada on Sept. 1.
Each Vancouver Island riding can be found below in alphabetical order. This article will be updated as more candidates are announced.
All election riding maps were created by Elections Canada.
COURTENAY–ALBERNI
Candidates:
- Conservative - Mary Lee
- Liberal - Susan Farlinger
- NDP - Gord Johns (Incumbent)
People's Party of Canada - Robert Eppich
COWICHAN–MALAHAT–LANGFORD
Candidates:
- Conservative - Alana DeLong
- Liberal - Blair Herbert
- NDP - Alistair MacGregor (Incumbent)
People's Party of Canada - Mark Hecht
ESQUIMALT–SAANICH–SOOKE
Candidates:
- Green - Harley Gordon
- Liberal - Doug Kobayashi
- NDP - Randall Garrison (Incumbent)
People's Party of Canada - Rob Anderson
NANAIMO–LADYSMITH
Candidates:
- Conservative - Tamara Kronis
- Green - Paul Manly (Incumbent)
- Liberal - Michelle Corfield
NDP - Lisa Marie Barron
NORTH ISLAND–POWELL RIVER
Candidates:
- Conservative - Shelley Downey
- Green - Jessica Wegg
- NDP - Rachel Blaney (Incumbent)
People's Party of Canada - Jacob Adams
SAANICH–GULF ISLANDS
Candidates:
- Conservative - David Busch
- Green - Elizabeth May (Incumbent)
- Liberal - Sherri Moore-Arbour
- NDP - Sabina Singh
People's Party of Canada - David Hilderman
VICTORIA
Candidates: