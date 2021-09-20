Election 2021: Live North Island-Powell River results

Victoria -

With the election polls now closed in British Columbia, votes are being counted across the country.

CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the North Island-Powell River riding.

The NDP's incumbent candidate, Rachel Blaney, was first elected into the riding in 2015. She became NDP Whip in 2019 and serves as the party's Critic for Veterans; and Deputy Critic for Crown Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services.

She's being challenged by Conservative candidate Shelley Downey, who is on her fourth term as a municipal councillor in the region. Indigenous scholar Jennifer Grenz of the Liberals is also competing for the riding.

North Island-Powell River candidates: