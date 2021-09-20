Election 2021: Live Cowichan-Malahat-Langford results

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis

Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.

A view of massive lineups outside polling stations in King-Vaughan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener