Election 2021: Live Cowichan-Malahat-Langford results
With the election polls now closed in British Columbia, votes are being counted across the country.
CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding.
Incumbent candidate Alistair MacGregor of the NDP won the seat in 2015 and currently serves as the party's Critic for Agriculture; Rural Economic Development; and is the Deputy Critic for Justice.
He's being challenged by Conservative candidate Alana DeLong, a four-term Calgary MLA, and the Liberal's Blair Herbert.
A full list of candidates across all Vancouver Island ridings can be found here.
Further information on how to vote in the federal election can be found here.
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford candidates:
