Election 2021: Live Courtenay-Alberni results

Victoria -

With the election polls now closed in British Columbia, votes are being counted across the country.

CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

The NDP's Gord Johns won the riding handily in 2019. His main rival this time around is Mary Lee from the Conservtive party, followed by the Liberals' Susan Farlinger.

A full list of candidates across all Vancouver Island ridings can be found here.

Further information on how to vote in the federal election can be found here.

Courtenay-Alberni candidates: