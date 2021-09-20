Election 2021: Live Victoria results

Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.

A view of massive lineups outside polling stations in King-Vaughan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

UPDATED | Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals leading

Polls have now closed in the majority of the country, with results already rolling in from Atlantic Canada and data expected soon from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The early results being reported in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election show the Liberals taking an early lead, though Conservatives have picked up two seats so far.

