Election 2021: Live Victoria results

Victoria -

With the election polls now closed in British Columbia, votes are being counted across the country.

CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Victoria riding.

The seat is currently held by the NDP's Laurel Collins, who was a Victoria city councillor prior to being elected to Parliament in 2019.

Collins is being challenged by Liberal candidate Nikki Macdonald, a former advisor to prime minister Jean Chrétien, and the Green party's Nick Loughton.

Victoria candidates: