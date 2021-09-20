Election 2021: Live Saanich-Gulf Islands results

Victoria -

With the election polls now closed in British Columbia, votes are being counted across the country.

CTV News will be updating this page throughout the evening with the latest election results for the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

Former Green partly leader Elizabeth May is fighting to hang onto her seat against Conservative challenger David Busch, Liberal candidate Sherri Moore-Arbour and Sabina Signh of the NDP.

Saanich-Gulf Islands candidates: