VICTORIA -- A memorial has been scheduled for a University of Victoria student who was among the 176 people killed Tuesday in a plane crash in Iran.

The university says that a first-year business student, Roja Omidbakhsh, was aboard the flight that was leaving from Tehran, the country’s capital.

UVic is extending its condolences to all who may be affected by the crash and notes that counselling and supports are available to all university community members.

"The University of Victoria expresses its profound sense of loss and offers its sympathy to all of the families and friends of those who perished in the crash,” said University of Victoria president Jamie Cassels.

One of Omidbakhsh's professors remembered her as a positive and mature student.

“Roja was very positive and had a keen interest in marketing. She was on the pathway to complete a bachelor of commerce,” Prof. Mark Colgate said in a statement.

“We’re heartbroken that this happened and our condolences go to her family and classmates."

The UVic Graduate Students' Society will hold a gathering at the Halpern Centre on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to remember all those killed in the crash.

On Wednesday, the Canadian flag at B.C. legislature in downtown Victoria was at half-mast to mark those who died in the crash.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and friends of loved ones lost and the greater Iranian-Canadian community in B.C. that enriches life in our province," said B.C. Premier Horgan said in a statement.

"As we wait for answers about what happened, we join with nations around the world that are mourning this tragic loss of life. We share in their grief," said Horgan.