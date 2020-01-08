VICTORIA -- Premier John Horgan is offering his condolences to the families of British Columbians who were killed in a plane crash in Iran Tuesday.

Approximately 63 Canadians were among the 176 people killed when their Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport.

“This morning, British Columbians woke up to the devastating news that 176 people were killed in a plane crash in Iran," Horgan said in a statement Wednesday.

"We have learned that British Columbians are among the 63 Canadians who were killed."

The number of British Columbians killed in the crash is still unknown.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada will work with its international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and friends of loved ones lost and the greater Iranian-Canadian community in B.C. that enriches life in our province," Horgan said.

“As we wait for answers about what happened, we join with nations around the world that are mourning this tragic loss of life. We share in their grief.”

The Canadian flag over the parliament buildings in Victoria is flying at half-staff to honour the victims Wednesday.