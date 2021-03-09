VICTORIA -- The University of Victoria is forging ahead with plans to reopen to in-person learning this September.

University president Kevin Hall says he's "excited" to see a return to face-to-face classes, after the B.C. government announced that all post-secondary institutions should prepare for a return to classrooms this fall.

"I've heard from many of you how much you're looking forward to being on campus again and I am extremely encouraged to hear from our public health experts that British Columbians could be returning to regular activities as early as this summer," said Hall in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry broke the news that students in colleges and universities should prepare for a return to campuses this fall semester.

She added that the K-12 system would also be closer to pre-pandemic education.

"I can say with some confidence that school for K-12 will look much more normal by next September because the risks in our communities will be decreased by the immunization program," said Henry.

B.C. Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, Anne Kang, says the announcement is "just the beginning of the process" and that the provincial government will be working with post-secondary institutions on how to reopen safely.

"The guidelines will provide high-level guidance to post-secondary institutions for a safe resumption of on-campus learning," she said Monday.

The announcement came the same day that Henry suggested other COVID-19 restrictions would soon be eased across the province.

Health officials are looking at easing restrictions on outdoor social gatherings, religious services and organized sports in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, UVic says it is working with the province on its reopening plans and will share information with the school community when available.

Hall says that in May, when the university's finalized fall timetables are released, each course will list of it is being taught in-person or not.

"When this began a year ago, none of us knew how long we would be affected or the toll it would take on every aspect of our lives and work," he said. "I want to express our deep appreciation for all of your hard work and dedication and I look forward to welcoming you all to campus this September."