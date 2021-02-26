VICTORIA -- The McKinnon gymnasium at the University of Victoria was a hive of activity Friday morning as crews worked to erect a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The UVic site is the latest mass vaccination clinic to be identified on Vancouver Island.

Construction crews worked quickly to erect a tent system which will likely protect people from the elements as they wait to enter the university gym.

A glimpse inside the gym unveiled rows of spaced tables.

It's currently unclear how many shots could be administered at the clinic at one time.

"There is lots of parking, easy accessibility and lots of signage," said local senior Santa Pennington.

CTV News has independently confirmed the location is a vaccine clinic.

Island Health has not returned requests for a comment on the UVic site.

The Saanich-based vaccine centre is similar to one on the being prepared in the West Shore.

Staff are putting the finishing touches on Langford’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Eagle Ridge Community Centre.

Outside the building, a crew of workers from Victoria Contracting had painted four new disability parking stalls and ground down the cement at an entrance to the building to allow easier access for people in wheelchairs.

Although the site in Langford and one in Parksville have been identified by their local mayors, most of the locations of the 172 clinics planned for communities across B.C have not been announced.

But that is expected to change next week, according to Island Health’s chief public health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick, who said Wednesday that at least some of the clinic sites will be announced by the province on Monday.

B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has said that plans to inoculate seniors over 80-years-old will be revealed Monday.