VICTORIA -- The United Way's annual community fundraising campaign is in full swing.

More than 200 workplaces in the Capital Region are taking part this year, including the City of Victoria.

City staff faced off in a fun but competitive dodgeball tournament Wednesday at Centennial Square, adding to the $1.5 million the city has raised for the charity since 1994.

"We're always looking for creative ways for people to fundraise for the community," said United Way spokesperson Heather Skydt.

"All the money raised through the City of Victoria goes to help people here."

This year's United Way campaign goal is approximately $5 million. Last year's fundraising effort helped over 80,000 people in the Greater Victoria region, Skydt said.

Donations to the campaign can be made online here.