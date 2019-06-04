One of the newest warships in the U.S. Navy is in Victoria this week, the first such visit since the USS Zumwalt stealth destroyer sailed into port on Vancouver Island in March.

The USS Anchorage, a modern amphibious landing ship, cruised into Canadian waters Tuesday and is currently docked on the Colwood side of Esquimalt Harbour, where it's expected to remain until Friday.

The Anchorage was commissioned into the U.S. Navy in May 2013 and is the seventh vessel of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship designed to launch sailors, Marines and materiel quickly to shore.

Unlike the Zumwalt's visit to the capital region however, the Anchorage will not be welcoming media or the general public to view the vessel.

The 210-metre Anchorage arrived in Victoria after conducting an amphibious landing demonstration near Sunset Beach, Ore. on Monday as part of a disaster response exercise with local civil defence agencies.

And while the Anchorage was sailing up from Oregon, two Canadian warships were preparing to head on down.

HMCS Nanaimo and HMCS Edmonton left CFB Esquimalt Tuesday en route to Portland for the city's Fleet Week celebrations.

Starting Wednesday, the two Canadian coastal defence vessels and their crews will spend five days in the City of Roses, joining their counterparts from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy in public ceremonies.