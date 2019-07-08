

CTV Vancouver Island





Two convicts, one a convicted killer, are on the loose Monday after escaping from William Head prison, southwest of Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP have deployed officers on the ground and in a police helicopter to search for the men.

Inmates James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage escaped from the federal prison at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the RCMP and a spokesperson for the Correctional Service of Canada.

The men were unaccounted for at the 11 p.m. roll call Sunday. The Correctional Service of Canada first reported the men missing on social media Monday morning.

Busch, 42, is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He is also serving time for aggravated sexual assault, escape from lawful custody and other offences.

Busch is described as five feet nine inches tall, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and a shaved head, weighing 179 pounds.

Armitage, 30, is serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall, with a fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair, weighing 170 pounds.

"We are working with police to locate the inmates as quickly as possible," the correctional service said.

Both men are considered dangerous and anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Busch or Armitage is asked to call 911 immediately.

William Head Institution is a minimum-security prison in Metchosin.

More to come…