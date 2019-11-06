VICTORIA -- The Better Transit Alliance of Greater Victoria is calling the region's regular bus route cancellations a "crisis."

The statement comes after 10 buses were cancelled across Greater Victoria on Tuesday and more than a dozen cancelled Wednesday morning, including the 50 Downtown from the Langford Exchange.

Eric Doherty with the Better Transit Alliance of Greater Victoria says part of the problem is the number of bus drivers who are quitting due to poor scheduling and maintenance requirements.

"There is basically a crisis in our transit system," Doherty told CFAX 1070. "A lot of the new drivers are quitting after they're trained because the shifts they're getting are unlivable."

BC Transit said in a news release Wednesday the cancellations were due to "bus availability."