A killer whale found its way into Victoria's Inner Harbour Friday morning, bringing marine traffic to a brief standstill.

The orca, which appeared to be alone, was seen swimming between Fisherman's Wharf and the Victoria International Marina.

Tim Bieber, who shot video of the orca from the marina, said being from B.C.'s Interior, he was stunned to see the marine mammal

"Apparently this is about a once-in-a-lifetime thing that an orca came through hunting for some seals," said Bieber. "I was blown away, I was shocked."

Bieber said the orca came into the harbour sometime after 10 a.m., appeared to do a loop, then left.

Mark Malleson, a wildlife guide at Prince of Whales Whale Watching, said the orca had actually been spotted in the Inner Harbour Thursday night as well.

Malleson said it was identified as T65A2, a 15-year-old male transient or Bigg's killer whale.

The Victoria Clipper appeared to be entering the harbour when it happened and Bieber is heard saying the vessel came to a stop to wait for the orca to leave.

The video also shows a yacht that appears to keep moving despite calls from onlookers to slow down.