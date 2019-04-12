A new film trailer released in conjunction with the annual Star Wars Celebration in Chicago finally gives a title to the upcoming Star Wars film.

It also gives fans clues about what to expect from the original saga’s final chapter in late 2019.

Star Wars: Episode IX is officially titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Speculation is already running wild about what the title is a reference to and how the story will wrap up.

The trailer opens with Rey taking on Kylo Ren’s tie fighter with only her lightsaber, backed by a voiceover from Luke Skywalker.

Audiences will also see the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian at the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

Kylo Ren can be seen reconstructing his helmet, and a cackling laugh near the end of the trailer hints at the possible return of the evil Emperor Palpatine from the original trilogy.

Princess Leia makes an appearance in the trailer, despite the real-life death of actress Carrie Fisher in December 2016.

Director J.J. Abrams has said there was unused footage from scenes in The Force Awakens that will be used to continue the character’s story in the new film.

The franchise has spawned several spinoff movies, TV shows, and cartoons, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the ninth and final film in the “original” Star Wars saga following the family line of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Kylo Ren.

The new flick is set for release in North America on Dec. 20, 2019.