Tow truck driver credited with fast response in fatal Port Alberni crash
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 4:30PM PST
Mounties are acknowledging the quick actions of a tow truck driver in a crash near Port Alberni that killed one man and left three others, including two children, injured.
The crash happened off Highway 4, about six kilometres west of Sutton Pass.
A 28-year-old man died after the vehicle veered off the road, went down an embankment and slammed into a tree.
On Friday, RCMP told CTV News the vehicle was "precariously perched" against a large tree. A tow truck driver tied the vehicle off to his rig to prevent it falling further down the embankment, according to Mounties.
A 25-year-old woman and a three year old were seriously injured and a six-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.
They are all from the Ucluelet area.
No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and there were no car seats.
The file is in the early stages of the investigation.