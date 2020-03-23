VICTORIA -- Being completely isolated and quarantined in my 500-square foot apartment is not something I imagined ever having to do. Let alone for two weeks.

After travelling to Australia for a close friend's wedding, I have been ordered to stay inside for 14 days due to the concerns of spreading COVID-19. This means I cannot see friends, family, my partner, go to any stores or even for a run.

At first, the thought of this freaked me out. It’s not exactly easy for me, a person who thrives in social settings and enjoys daily interactions with people. It is one of the reasons I am a journalist.

Today, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reiterated that if you do go outside you must practise physical distancing from others.

“Go only with your family members in small groups, maintain those distances, it is important to keep our mental health going through this,” said Henry.

Over the past six days (eight more to go, but who’s counting), I’ve been keeping myself busy and want to pass along some tips that have helped me cope.

KEEP A ROUTINE

Wake up, shower, have a coffee, do your hair and get ready as if you were going to work. This has allowed some normalcy into my day-to-day. Also, as much as I would be more comfortable in sweat pants, I have tried to dress in clothing similar to what I would wear at work. This keeps my brain stimulated and in “work mode.”

DIGITAL DISTRACTIONS

A lot of my family and friends are spread across Canada, so it has been really great catching up with everyone over FaceTime now that we have so much extra time on our hands.

Digital platforms have also stepped up. Netflix Party allows you to sync up and watch a movie with friends.

You can challenge friends to games you’d normally play in person like Scrabble. I’ve lost each game, but that’s fine.

An app called HouseParty allows group video chats so you can host a concert or even play charades.

HOBBIES

Challenge yourself to pick up a new hobby, or get back to an old one.

A few people have reached out to let me know they are learning to sew or learning new cooking recipes. I am currently spending my off-screen time reading and have a list of about five books after this one.

Also, my apartment has never been more clean.

GET MOVING

Working out while in a small space, with no yard or balcony, means I need to get creative with my fitness. I am someone who enjoys running and working out everyday. Luckily there are numerous fitness studios jumping online to offer classes. One Victoria business has moved their workouts online, twice a day and for free.

Morgan Jones, the founder of Annex Fitness in Victoria, said her business had been open for three and a half months when they decided to close due to COVID-19 concerns.

“On Saturday, the day we closed, we were chock-full. This offering of online workouts came out of that. How do we still show up for these people that have really given us such loyalty.”

Every day at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.. someone from Annex goes live with the workout of the day. The workout stays online for 24 hours and is free.

Jones said the response has been incredible.

“It really makes a difference in your day... I think it is one small thing we can do to feel more like ourselves,” she said.

Some local Victoria gyms are offering to drop off workout equipment, including CrossFit Zone.

RELAX

Finally, and I think the most important piece of advice, is find time to relax. It can become overwhelming to think about being inside for 14 days or longer. Try to tackle each day as it comes and don’t think about being stuck inside.

There is now more meditation and guided mediation practices online and on social media than ever before. We are all in this together and it is OK to say you’re struggling or feeling alone and need help.