VICTORIA -- Nine people have put their names forward to be the municipality's newest city councillor.

The nomination period for the position ran from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28, and required nominees to complete a registration package and submit it to the city.

The city says that anyone seeking a nomination who failed to register in time has one week to appeal to the city. Should their appeal be approved, the absolute final list of nominees for the city's next councillor would be released on Friday, March 6.

Among the nine contenders for the position is a candidate nominated by civic group Together Victoria. Currently, two sitting city councillors, Sarah Potts and Sharmarke Dubow, were supported by the civic group when they were elected.

The group also supported the successful 2018 candidacy of Laurel Collins, who has since resigned her councillor seat after being elected NDP MP for Victoria in November, which prompted the upcoming byelection.

The 2020 municipal byelection is scheduled for Saturday, April 4. A byelection candidate profile guide, which will include information on each nominee, will be released by the city on March 10.

The nine nominees who will appear on the byelection ballot are: