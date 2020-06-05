COWICHAN -- The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is rolling out a takeout service for people who want to have access to their favourite book, magazine or movie during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a huge appetite for library materials and a takeout service is in response to that need,” said David Carson, VIRL director of corporate communications and strategic initiatives.

Risk assessments are being done at all 38 branches to determine if they’re suitable for a takeout service. Staff are also being trained in proper safety procedures.

The South Cowichan branch is the first library to have their takeout service up and running. Since launching on Thursday, the library’s first task has been catching up on library holds that people requested before the system shut down.

VIRL expects more and more branches will be opening in the coming days.

Since closing all library locations on March 17 due to the pandemic, VIRL says there has been a surge of people using its e-library.

However, Carson says that implementing a physical takeout service gives people access to library materials if they do not have internet or feel uncomfortable using online services.

“To be able to offer these titles to these people again is something that they’ve been waiting to hear,” said Carson.

“We’ve been hearing from people that they want to get to their books, magazines and DVDs.”

Picking up or dropping off materials at libraries will all be done through a no-contact process. The process includes:

Library staff will arrange a time with the customer to pick up their materials

When the customer arrives, staff will come outside (no customers will enter the branches at this point), and confirm verbally who the customer is

Staff will then leave the materials on the table for the customer to pick and return inside

The customer will retrieve their items from the table outside the branch

After they leave, staff will disinfect the branch to prepare for the next customer

Anyone looking to order library material for takeout can call VIRL at 1-877-415-8475, or email info@virl.bc.ca or visit their online catalog here.