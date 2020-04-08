VICTORIA -- Libraries across British Columbia are getting $3 million to enhance their digital services.

The Ministry of Education says the one-time investment will permit greater access to online learning and reading resources.

Just under $2 million will be used to support electronic resource licensing and expand online common collections for all public libraries.

The ministry says in a statement the remainder will go directly to B.C.'s 79 public library systems for everything from expanded wireless networks to buying scanners, tablets, microphones, cameras and other equipment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.