VICTORIA -- A Lebanese restaurant in Victoria was overwhelmed by the support of the community when it launched a falafel fundraiser for victims of a massive explosion in Beirut over the weekend.

Wrap N Roll owners say they saw lineups around the block on Saturday and eventually extended the fundraising campaign into Sunday due to a large response from the South Island community.

Managers say they raised more than $21,000 from the sale of falafels alone. All of the proceeds will go directly towards humanitarian efforts in Beirut.

On Aug. 4, a devastating explosion ripped through Lebanon’s capital city, killing at least 149 people and injuring thousands more.

Tens of thousands were also left homeless due to the blast, exacerbating ongoing economic crises that were already occurring in Lebanon, as well as challenging the country’s COVID-19 response.

The Canadian government has promised to contribute up to $5 million for relief efforts in Beirut, with $1.5 million already directed to humanitarian groups like the Lebanese Red Cross and Canadian Red Cross.

Wrap N Roll had planned to run their fundraising efforts on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. but extended the program into Sunday when customers said they still wanted to help.