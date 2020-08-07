VICTORIA -- A local Lebanese restaurant is fundraising for victims of a devastating explosion that rocked Beirut earlier this week.

Wrap N Roll, located at 1885 Fort St., will be selling falafel wraps by donation from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

All of the proceeds will go directly towards humanitarian efforts in Beirut.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion ripped through Lebanon’s capital city, killing at least 149 people and injuring thousands more.

Tens of thousands were also left homeless due to the blast, exacerbating ongoing economic crises that were already occurring in Lebanon, as well as challenging the country’s COVID-19 response.

The Canadian government has promised to contribute up to $5 million for relief efforts in Beirut, with $1.5 million already directed to humanitarian groups like the Lebanese Red Cross and Canadian Red Cross.

With files from the Associated Press.