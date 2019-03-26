

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





Canadian Forces athletes are training in Victoria this week for the Warrior Games.

The U.S. Department of Defence puts on the games each year to help in the recovery of ill and injured service members and veterans through sport.

The games started in 2010 and were initially for the U.S. only, but recently, the country opened them to allied nations.

This is Canada’s second year participating. There are 40 Canadian team members taking part in the training and the games.

The Canadian team is part of the Soldier On program, which is funded by the federal government and generous Canadians.

Soldier On got its start in 2007 to aid in the recovery of ill and injured service members and veterans.

Each year the program hosts 30 to 40 camps across the country for ill and wounded members to discover new and safe ways to challenge themselves through sport despite their limitations.

“Our Soldier On ethos is to help people, inspire them during these events, to help them connect in their communities so they can carry these inspirational moments forward," said retired Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class, Joe Kiraly.

Peter Sova is a team member who has physical and “invisible” injuries.

“To inspire people, or be inspired by people, it’s amazing. The recovery process is never going to stop. This is just one of those stepping stones to something else. It’s an amazing opportunity for that process to start," he said.

Other nations competing are the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.

There will be approximately 300 ill and wounded servicemen and women taking part.

The countries will be competing in many different sports including archery, cycling, wheelchair basketball, powerlifting and wheelchair rugby.

The games take place June 21-30 in Tampa, Florida.