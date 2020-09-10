VICTORIA -- Investigators are combing through the rubble of a Saanich home that was destroyed by a suspicious overnight fire Thursday.

No one was injured after the fire broke out at the vacant house on Carey Road around 12:30 a.m.

The home was already fully engulfed when police and firefighters arrived.

Saanich police had been called to the home at 10 p.m., two and a half hours before to the fire, for a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

“The fire is being deemed as suspicious at this point while detectives and Saanich Fire investigators look at all of the evidence," Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement Thursday. "It is too early to determine if there is any correlation to the report called in to the home last night and the fire hours later."

Fire crews fought the flames and doused lingering hotspots for several hours as all vehicle traffic in the area was restricted.

Investigators remained on scene Thursday looking for possible causes of the fire.