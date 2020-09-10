Advertisement
Firefighters battle flames at scrapyard south of Nanaimo
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:09AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:30AM PDT
VICTORIA -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a scrapyard south of Nanaimo on Thursday morning.
Flames and a massive plume of black smoke are visible at the Schnitzer Steel site near the Nanaimo airport.
Dozens of fire trucks are coming and going from the scene.
Several cars are pulled over on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near the site, however traffic is moving through the area as of 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
