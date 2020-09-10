VICTORIA -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a scrapyard south of Nanaimo on Thursday morning.

Massive dark plume coming from this scrap yard in Schnitzer Steel in Cassidy.



Lots of fire trucks rushing to the scene and an employee tells me it’s coming from their tin yard. pic.twitter.com/aGx2r3E8cX — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) September 10, 2020

Flames and a massive plume of black smoke are visible at the Schnitzer Steel site near the Nanaimo airport.

Loud bang just came from this fire as flames are shooting out of the scrap pile.



Very active situation with firefighters working quickly to try and get this under control. pic.twitter.com/09dyvoK5Fw — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) September 10, 2020

Dozens of fire trucks are coming and going from the scene.

Several cars are pulled over on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near the site, however traffic is moving through the area as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.