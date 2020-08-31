VICTORIA -- Mounties say the man they've identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of one person and injured several others in Ladysmith will surrender to authorities Monday.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say a Ford F150 crossed the median on the highway and collided with an SUV. A third vehicle - a pickup truck towing a trailer - was narrowly missed in the crash, police said.

The driver of the SUV, who police have since identified as a 35-year-old woman from Ladysmith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot and then stole another vehicle. On Sunday, police said they had located the stolen vehicle, but not the suspect in the hit-and-run.

Police, paramedics and fire crews all responded to the scene, and firefighters said they extracted two people from the wreckage.

On Sunday police said they had identified a suspect whose last known address was in Surrey, but who has been living on Vancouver Island in recent days.

The man has been in contact with the RCMP's South Island Traffic Division and intends to turn himself in on Monday, according to the RCMP.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched five ground ambulances and an air ambulance to the crash site.

Paramedics treated four patients at the scene and transported two of them to hospital.

The highway was limited to one lane of traffic in each direction for most of the day Saturday as investigators worked with an accident reconstruction team to determine what happened in the crash.