Suspect arrested after teen assaulted, choked in Beacon Hill Park
Victoria police were at Beacon Hill Park Thursday morning for reports of a man armed with a gun in the area
VICTORIA -- A 38-year-old man in Victoria has been arrested after a teenager was reportedly assaulted in a tent in Beacon Hill Park.
Victoria police say a 15-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after they were assaulted and choked inside a tent in the park.
Police say the youth has a disability and had been reported missing before the attack occurred.
The suspect was arrested in the park at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The man was taken to police cells and was held pending a court appearance.
Police are recommending several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.