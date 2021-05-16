VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they have arrested an arson suspect after a suspicious fire in the city Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Mary Street shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a dumpster that was on fire and pushed up close to a building, according to a news statement from the Victoria Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a business.

A photo shared on the Victoria firefighters Twitter account shows flames coming from both the dumpster and the roof of the building.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, according to crews, who estimated that the blaze caused about $400,000 in damage.

The Victoria Police Department said in a series of tweets that officers had arrested a suspect for arson at a multi-unit temporary housing facility on Russell Street in the Vic West neighbourhood.

The file remains under investigation, police said.