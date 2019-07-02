A trial continued Tuesday for Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father accused of killing his daughters on Christmas Day 2017.

Six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were found dead in Berry's Beach Drive apartment that evening.

Berry was discovered badly injured in his bathtub before being rushed to the hospital.

The jury heard testimony Tuesday from the head of the police investigation team on the case. It also saw surveillance video of Andrew Berry and his daughters hours before the girls were killed.

One video showed the little girls and their father at the Oak Bay Rec Centre around noon on Christmas Eve. The girls could be seen playing on the bike rack outside the centre, after they left the skating area, as their father waited.

Another surveillance video from Fairway Market in Oak Bay, recorded earlier that day around mid-morning, showed the three of them enter the store before Berry returned some empty bottles for a refund.

Andrew Berry faces two counts of second-degree murder. The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is expected to continue through much of the summer.