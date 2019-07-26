

Sarah Reid , CTV Vancouver Island





Following several record-breaking cold, dry months, Vancouver Island is finally seeing sunshine and showers.

Environment Canada is reporting that the island has seen more rain this July than usual.

July is traditionally the driest month of the year, but so far Victoria has seen 12 millimetres more rain than expected.

Other parts of the island have seen 65 per cent more precipitation than the annual average.

The rain comes after the island was moved to a level three drought in June.

Environment Canada says that the rain seen over the last month is helping with smoke and wildfire concerns. It has also helped raise water levels across the island, but meteorologists say it's still in a water deficit.

As for the rest of the summer, meteorologists are predicting the weather will be warmer than usual.

They're forecasting that daytime highs will spike to the mid-20s starting after the August long weekend, but the humidex could make it feel even warmer.

Environment Canada says it’s difficult to predict the precipitation levels for August, adding that if the island enters another dry spell next month, thunderstorms could spark more fires.

B.C.'s Wildfire Danger Rating for July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)