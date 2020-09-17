VICTORIA -- A man charged with first degree murder in the death of Vancouver Island teen, Makayla Chang, will make his first virtual appearance in a Nanaimo courtroom Friday.

Steven Bacon, who was 57 years old at the time of Chang’s death in 2017, is currently being held in a jail in Ontario for four unrelated charges, including sexual assault and incest.

He will appear by video before a Nanaimo provincial court judge tomorrow.

Bacon was arrested in Saint John, N.B., on Sept. 27, 2019 for the unrelated charges. He has since been transferred to a jail in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Earlier this month, Nanaimo RCMP announced that a charge of first-degree murder had been sworn against Bacon, more than three years after Chang’s death.

Relatives of Chang told CTV News that the charges brought them some measure of closure.

"It's a big weight off the shoulders for sure and I think I speak for my whole family when I say that," said Chang’s father, Kerry Chang, on Sept. 10.

"Just knowing that there's some forward motion here is really important to us," he said.

He added that it was important for the family to know what happened, even if the details are difficult to hear, so that relatives can receive further closure.

Bacon is expected to face the charges in person in B.C. at a currently undetermined date.