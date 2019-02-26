

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





The largest and most technologically advanced destroyer in the U.S. Navy will make a stop in Greater Victoria next month.

The futuristic guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt is due to make a port visit to CFB Esquimalt in mid-March, CTV News has confirmed with Royal Canadian Navy Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) spokesman Lt.-Cmdr. John Nethercott.

While the exact date of the ship’s arrival and duration of its stay remain closely guarded secrets of the U.S. Navy, the ship’s oddly angular design, stealth capabilities and state-of-the-art electric drive system are sure to attract the attention of naval watchers and neophytes alike.

The 183-metre ship, which was commissioned into active service in October 2016 and then sent to its home port of San Diego, generates approximately 78 megawatts of electricity — comparable to the output of a nuclear aircraft carrier, according to the U.S. Navy.