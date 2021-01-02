VANCOUVER -- Another storm passing through southern British Columbia brought soaking rains to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Saturday, prompting several notable closures and cancellations.

BC Ferries cancelled a pair of sailings on its Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route, citing adverse weather conditions. The 11 a.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen were affected.

The ferry service also cancelled two sailings between Cortes and Quadra islands, one departing Cortes Island at 11:50 a.m. and the other departing Quadra at 1:05 p.m.

In a statement on its website, the company apologized for inconveniencing the customers affected by the cancellations.

"We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations," BC Ferries said. "We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so."

The storm prompted rainfall warnings for the coasts of Vancouver Island as well as Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley on the mainland.

Rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimetres were expected by the evening, and localized flooding in low-lying areas was possible, according to Environment Canada.

The inclement weather also prompted the closures of Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour on Metro Vancouver's North Shore.