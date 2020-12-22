VICTORIA -- Approximately 15,000 people are still without power on Vancouver Island on Tuesday after heavy snow fell across the region Monday.

The majority of the outages are occurring in the South Island and Salt Spring Island as of 9:30 a.m., according to B.C. Hydro.

“The hardest hit area continues to be primarily in Duncan, Victoria and Salt Spring Island and we have additional crews assisting with restoration efforts in the area,” said the company in an update Tuesday morning.

“Crews made good progress through the night repairing damage from the snow storm on Monday.”

Snowfall warnings were in effect across many areas of Vancouver Island Monday. By midday, more than 35,000 BC Hydro customers were without power across the island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The snow storm also caused BC Ferries to cancel sailings to Vancouver Island on Monday evening. Ferry service has since been restored to normal levels, and weather alerts for the region have been lifted.

However, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation is still warning drivers of chilly temperatures and snow on roadways Tuesday.

For the latest updates on power outages, visit BC Hydro’s website here.