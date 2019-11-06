VICTORIA -- With the holidays approaching, a Victoria-area distillery is offering up what they call a trailblazing new creation.

Called Lumette!, it's Canada's first non-alcoholic, zero-proof distilled spirit, according to the distillery.

The Sheringham Distillery in Sooke says the new "alt-gin" boasts all-natural flavours and premium botanicals, including juniper, grapefruit, orange and mint – just without the alcohol.

The distillery won the title of "World's Best Contemporary Gin" at the 2019 World Gin Awards in London, England, for its Seaside Gin.

Lumette! will be available later this month at select private liquor stores, specialty food markets, and at bars and restaurants throughout British Columbia.