If you’re looking for the home of the best contemporary gin in the world, you’ll find it in Sooke.

Sheringham Distillery took home the honour last night at the 2019 World Gin Awards hosted by Gin Magazine in London, England.

Competing against hundreds of distilleries from all over the world, the small island distillery managed to take first place for its Seaside Gin in the Canadian category before earning top spot in the world.

“We were so happy to win Canada, it was unfathomable that we would win best in the world,” said Sheringham’s Senior Vice President Terence Fitzgerald speaking on CFAX 1070.

“For a small craft facility from Canada [to win], forget about Vancouver Island, it’s unheard of,” he said.

The island gin was up against 24 others in the contemporary category for best in the world.

Contemporary gins typically contain more citrus and floral flavours as opposed to a London Dry or classic style gin. According to Fitzgerald, the category is one of the most competitive. “It’s the newer, modern take on things which is harder to win because everybody is experimenting,” he said.

Last June Sheringham Distillery moved from Shirley to a new facility in Sooke.

Fitzgerald says the new facility will allow the company to almost triple its capacity.

The distillery was established in 2015.