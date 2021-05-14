VICTORIA -- Victoria police say they've tracked down a bicycle that was stolen from a nurse while she was administering vaccines in the downtown core earlier this week, and a suspect has been arrested.

The bike was swiped on Tuesday from the 700-block of Douglas Street while registered nurse Sara Wiwcharuk was giving people their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Victoria Conference Centre.

News of the theft quickly spread on social media and many community members offered to help find the stolen bicycle.

On Friday morning, Victoria police said the bike was spotted overnight in the 500-block of Herald Street when an officer saw a man pushing a bicycle that resembled the nurse's stolen bike.

The man was then arrested without incident, and Victoria police say the bike will be returned to Wiwcharuk later Friday.

"Some great news to start your Friday," said VicPD in a social media post.

"A sharp-eyed patrol officer recovered Sara's stolen bike just before 2 a.m. this morning," said the police department.

Police say the man, a 44-year-old from Kelowna, reportedly moved to Victoria in January and is camping in Beacon Hill Park. He now faces recommended charges of possession of stolen property and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The theft and return of the bicycle comes during National Nurse Week, which celebrates nurses and was recognized widely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.