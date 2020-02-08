VANCOUVER -- One of the wettest Januaries in Vancouver Island history has had lasting effects, as early February storms have prompted already-saturated ground to give way in several areas.

On Friday, the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that a section of the Cowichan Valley Trail would be closed indefinitely because of a washout.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of emergency last weekend, and has since extended it. The CVRD says its emergency operations centre is still active, and anyone affected by flooding in the region is encouraged to call 250-746-2560.

The Capital Regional District is not under a state of emergency, but there have been several weather-related issues around Greater Victoria.

A portion of the Lochside Regional Trail between McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street was closed Friday due to "unstable ground conditions," according to an announcement from the CRD.

The same area was also closed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, according to the CRD website, but it had reopened with a small section temporarily reduced to one lane.

Also on Friday, a section of land slid away near Trafalgar Park in Oak Bay. No one was hurt in the incident, which sent a tree and some land sloughing down onto the beach.

The slide sent police and paramedics rushing to the property near Maquinna Street around 4 p.m.

Earlier in the week, heavy rainfall caused another small mudslide along Victoria's coastline, off Dallas Road.

British Columbians affected by flooding can apply to the provincial government for financial assistance, the province announced Wednesday, saying accepted claims would receive funding for 80 per cent of total eligible damage between $1,000 up to a maximum of $300,000.

Applications for financial assistance can be submitted online.