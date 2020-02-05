VICTORIA -- The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety says financial assistance is now available for eligible residents who may have been affected by flooding from heavy rains that began on January 31st.

The ministry says the assistance is available to First Nations, electoral areas and municipalities in the Capital Regional District, Cowichan Valley, Regional District of Nanaimo, Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and the Squamish Lillooet Regional District.

The assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.

The ministry says for each accepted claim, financial assistance would be provided at 80 per cent of total eligible damage between $1,000 up to a maximum of $300,000.

Applications for financial assistance can be submitted online here.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.