VICTORIA -- The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is one step closer to bringing shore power to the cruise ship terminal in James Bay.

It’s an idea that has been studied for more than two years, with the goal of eliminating emissions from ships idling at the port.

“Ninety-six per cent of all emissions emanating from this terminal comes from cruise ships,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. “Three-quarters of those emissions come from when they are alongside our pier.”

Last week, the board of the GVHA approved moving ahead with the installation of shore power at the cruise ship dock.

“The installation of shore power will see an immediate, 46 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Robertson.

The plan is to install two plugs.

“Which means we could allow two ships to plug in at one time,” said Robertson. “The cost is significant. It’s in the neighbourhood of $24 million.”

That’s money that the GVHA doesn’t have. It will be asking for funding from various levels of government and from the cruise ship industry – an industry currently paralyzed by the pandemic.

“Now is not the time to be knocking on their door asking for money, and we recognize that,” said Robertson.

Marg Gardiner is the president of the James Bay Neighbourhood Association. She says ships that can’t hook-up to shore power, shouldn’t be allowed into our port.

“It’s up to the GVHA and it’s up to the government of Canada to ensure that the ships that land here have shore power capability,” said Gardiner. “Putting in shore power does not necessarily mean lower emissions.”

She agrees that two shore power plug-ins is a good thing, but says now is the time for the GVHA to rethink how they will schedule the ships coming into port, once the cruise industry gets back up and running again.

“You start now by changing your schedule so there are never more than two ships in at one time,” said Gardiner.

The GVHA also hopes to use the shore power in the off season.

“We might be able to take some of the freighters that are moored off the coast burning diesel,” said Robertson. “They might be able to come in alongside during the off season and also be able to plug in.”

Shore power will be coming to the terminal, but when, exactly, that happens will depend on funding. That funding likely won’t be available until the cruise industry gets back on its feet after the pandemic.